Solved Not receiving emails from particular web
I am not able receiving emails from gate web started around from 18.07.2024 and I have received message from gate support that the email domain associated with my account has been consistently rejecting their emails.
Do you faced with similar issue?
@DoctorG I have forwarded all above information to gate support team and they fixed the issue, now I am able to receive the emails. Thank you for your help and support!
What is "gate web"?
Which provider rejects which mail server?
I am not able to write the web here is marking as the spam. I have vivaldi mail, vivaldi is provider.
I have created (66232988342) Support ticket for vivaldi support, could you check it?
@OBuyvol This "gate web" mail service can not send mails to your Vivaldi account?
But you can get other mails by Vivaldi Webmail?
@OBuyvol Do feel disturbed if i send you a two test mails? Check you Vivaldi,net address O.....l@...... i sent you two test mails.
I have received two your emails and sent you full description of the problem via email, because I am not able to put here, it is marking as the spam.
@OBuyvol Thanks for description.
I try to ping someone from mail server team to investigate.
@DoctorG Have you had a chance to contact somebody from mail server Team? Thanks.
@DoctorG I have generated 4 emails today, but I have received 1 only at 13:56
@OBuyvol Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG I have created bug report VB-108293 already and also sent you via email the header of one email which I have received today
@OBuyvol I try to ping the server team now.
Please have patience.
@OBuyvol I was told:
promo. gate .io is using dynamic ip for sending email and that is triggering rejection from our mail servers. They need to fix this imo on their end.
I agree, that a mail server shoudl not changes its IPs every time they send mail. That really looks more like a spammer server (is my point of view as a server admin).
The mail server(s) who sent these mail are a server farm. Not nice.
Thanks for update. But, before 13.07.2024 it was working fine, what changes after 13.07.2024?
I do not know.
@OBuyvol And i inspected the other header you sent me, an other domain using server farm.
And i see that they do not follow the rules the customer platform tells customers to use.
So it is not really Vivaldi server team fault.
I can understand now that some mail server admins are blocking such spam farms.
You can reply to the mail you received for bug report ans add the new headers to be investigated by Vivaldi server admin team.
Thanks. I will update Bug report.
I do not know if other free (unpaid) mail account provider block those server farms, too.