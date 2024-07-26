Verzendgroep aanmaken in Vivaldi mail
Hoe maak ik een verzenggroep aan in Vivaldi Mail?
DoctorG Ambassador
@omc Please in English in international help forum.
Please use a translator. Easier for others to read posts here.
@omc If i understand my translator correct, you need a group of contacts with a name, where you add the group name in To: field?
In "Outlook" it is possible to add several recepients in one group and send a message to the group. So that you do not have to send the message several times to the individual members.
I am sure that this is als possible in Vivaldi mail.
In the help section I read that in orden do do this, I have to select individual contactacs with the "shift" button. But when I select one contact, the other selected contact is removed.
So what dom I do wrong?
DoctorG Ambassador
@omc Unfortunately you can not yet create a seperate group which contains needed addresses. But having groups that is planned.
Workaround: Open Contacts panel, select contacts you want to send to with Ctrl+Click, open context menu with right mouse click and select "Compose Mail".
I see.
Ok, thanks. I'll do that instead.
By the way: something to think about for an update ?
Update what?
Here is the corresponding feature request. Add your vote by liking the first post .
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53706/add-list-support-for-group-of-addresses
An update of the mail feature.
@omc We have no such force to influence dev team
Another question concerning my mail acount.
When creating an office 365 (work) account in Vivaldi mail, using 2 factor authentication, the programma keeps asking to fill in the number in the authenticator app on my phone.
It seems as if I am in some sort of "loop"?
Can this problem be tackeled and if so, how?
Or is it simply not possible ?
Most corporate O365 accounts don't allow you to log in with normal mail programs - that's my experience for three different work mails. Nothing Vivaldi can do about that(*).
(*) I think even Thunderbird extensions to use Exchange protocols (instead of POP3 or IMAP) struggle with Microsoft adding more and more annoying ways to log in these days.