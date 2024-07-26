Privacy practices by extensions devs wrt chrome extension.
Does Extension developers on Google Chrome web store follow the policy which they declare that they will not share your information with third party. It will not be sold to third party .
DoctorG Ambassador
@3dvs We do not know.
Developers can write what they want in their privacy terms. And it take long time until Google removes extensions violating the rules in web store.
As a webdev and programmer, my rule is: "Never trust external code."