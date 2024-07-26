Tomshw website images
Francesco52
Since the last update on the site https://www.tomshw.it the Images are no longer visible.
How to restore?
I would like to point out that with other browsers the vision is normal.
Thank you
Francis
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Francesco52 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Has nothing to do with any update. Images show for everyone else. Probably you've accidentally turned off images, or your adblocker or extension is breaking the site.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/status-bar/#:~:text=Choose whether images are to be visible in web pages or not
Check the status bar.
Or Settings > Webpages.
If that doesn't work:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
