Disable Dark mode for specific webpage with rightclick
Is there any option to Disable Dark mode for specific webpage with rightclick?
barbudo2005
Use Dark Reader extension:
@Edu4, it's for the moment not possible to deactivate the theme without having to restart Vivaldi, although it is possible to do so occasionally using a page filter in the "Page actions" menu ( ) in the case you don't want to use an extension instead of the Dark Theme from the settings.
Search for and install an extension like "Stylus" (available for Chrome and Firefox) that allows you to apply custom CSS to specific websites.
DoctorG Ambassador
@James65 You want to show users how to create such "prefers-color-scheme: dark" rules? Not easy for most users.
Please, give us a showcase how to do this!
barbudo2005
It makes no sense to install Stylus to get dark mode.
Install the extension that was specifically developed for that: Dark Reader.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/dark-reader/eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh