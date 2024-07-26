Workspaces duplicates/performance.
The performance over the last few months has been abysmal. Why can't you fix this? Then I loose my workspaces and have to reinstall them and then there are double the workspaces and I have to delete the duplicates. If this does not get better I'll be forced to go back to Chrome to run my business. FIX THIS!!
Modedit: title. Please learn to use descriptive titles
@oriondon Open the windows panel and enable automatic session backup. This will save your workspaces. I haven’t encountered performance problems, there’s a chance your profile is corrupted.
So I have 35 Workspaces currently with a total of 701 tabs in those workspaces. I do tons of research and like to keep those tabs ready to go in a workspace for when I need them. Are you saying that Vivaldi can not handle this? If it can and you think I have a corrupt profile would do I fix that?
@oriondon Hmm, you didn’t say anything about 700 tabs, I have no experience with that amount. Vivaldi lazy loads restored tabs at startup, that setting is checked by default and therefore startup should be smooth theoretically. But once you start activating those tabs at some point the memory load might become too much. No idea. You could try to create a new profile and copy just your session files over to test whether it gets better.
So I discovered that in my Add Remove Programs that McAfee Web Advisor installed itself. This has happened to me before. McAfee is pretty sneaky in how they get it on your system if your use McAfee as your antivirus software. After removing it I've noticed a 80% improvement in the browser speed. Thanks for letting me vent. Any recommendations on anti-virus from that side of the pond? Also are there instructions on refreshing my profile OR what other recommendations can be made to speed up the browser? I currently have all my extensions disabled. Thank you. Oh BTW did I mention that I strongly dislike McAfee Web Advisor?!? Yeah hate it.
@oriondon said in Workspaces duplicates/performance.:
Any recommendations on anti-virus
In almost all cases an external antivirus is not need anymore and is often the cause of slowdowns. Defender already do a nice job.