The performance over the last few months has been abysmal. Why can't you fix this? Then I loose my workspaces and have to reinstall them and then there are double the workspaces and I have to delete the duplicates. If this does not get better I'll be forced to go back to Chrome to run my business. FIX THIS!!

Modedit: title. Please learn to use descriptive titles

was: I don't think I can do this anymore