Unsolved DevTools 1,8Gb and 130% cpu load
-
When I open DevTools
Scrolling in the Network section starts to lag, and the entire DevTools tool begins to slow down.
How can I fix it?
-
@rizzak777 Share steps how to reproduce it. I opened devtools on Vivaldi Forum and opened network tab and the devtools are at 59 MB.
-
@luetage I just opened DevTools and refresh the page.
I record the video - https://drive.google.com/file/d/19mx5j1XTlBjzlmIT00a_R7UZIC0xB3wB/view?usp=sharing
And when I opened the Application DevTools tab, Vivaldi was crashed.
-
@rizzak777 Good find, this I can reproduce. I mean I still don’t get that ridiculous memory footprint, even after reloading several times, but I get it to crash too.
Might be a Chromium issue ☛ https://issues.chromium.org/issues/342802973