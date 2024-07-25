How to customize fonts in dropdown context menus? Solved?
-
hello,
running win11, vivaldi 6.8
i see that a number of users have previously requested customizing the fonts
in the various dropdown context menus (ie file, edit, view, bookmarks....etc). i would like to make then larger and in bold.
attempted solution in windows accessibility and personalize and also in vivaldi settings.....FAIL.
is the an extension, script, userchrome, anything that can modify UI menu fonts in vivaldi?
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@etc1760 Hi - please edit your topic title to regular case.
The context menu fonts can't be changed unfortunately.
If you struggle with them being too small the only solution is using your OS built-in display scaling, see:
https://www.majorgeeks.com/content/page/how_to_change_dpi_scaling_level_in_windows_10.html