Windows button persist when hiding title bar
I for a long time used
Ctrl+Ato toggle address bar and
Ctrl+Tto toggle tab bar to have the whole screen. Childish but this is the most important reason why I stay with Vivaldi.
Recently something change, and even when the Toggle UI is used, the button exist and overlap the contents.
Could you point me out where to mod and hide those? this is on Mac Sequoia Beta so I am not sure if it's due to changes from Mac itself.
@diusonem Are you already running mods? Does it happen on a clean profile? If you don’t and if it does, then you should report it as a bug. Elements can be hidden by inspecting the UI, finding the selector and using
display: none, see pinned topics how to mod and inspect.
Yes, I have this
#header { display: none; } .window-buttongroup { display: none !important; }
without that the button are on the header.
similar to Guest Profile.
Truemotion
@diusonem It broke many versions ago because someone from Vivaldi team decided that, specifically on macs, there must be native window controls... I don't like this decision either.