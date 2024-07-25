I for a long time used Ctrl+A to toggle address bar and Ctrl+T to toggle tab bar to have the whole screen. Childish but this is the most important reason why I stay with Vivaldi.

Recently something change, and even when the Toggle UI is used, the button exist and overlap the contents.

Could you point me out where to mod and hide those? this is on Mac Sequoia Beta so I am not sure if it's due to changes from Mac itself.

Thanks,