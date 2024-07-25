Extra Black Line at the Top of PWA App
-
I encountered an issue with the PWA app on a PC browser where there is an extra black line at the top. This line appears when the window is not maximized but disappears when the window is maximized.
my browser version: 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) （64 bit）
Please see the attached screenshot for reference:
Additionally, when I move the mouse over the "close" button and then move it away, the black line changes to match the red color of the button, as shown in the image below:
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@sbbtd It's the same in Chrome. PWA are just running in Chromium, has nothing to do with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@sbbtd Can not be fixed by user or Vivaldi dev team.
If Chromium core gets a fix, Vivaldi will get it by upstream. But as it looks more like a cosmetic issue, such fix will not get high priority by Chromium team.
-
Thank you for both of your responses. I'll wait for the upstream fix.