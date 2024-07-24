How to check request status
-
Is there any way of knowing if a request has been assigned to a developer? TIA
-
@janrif Does your request have an issue number?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@janrif And you can ask me as i can check it internally.
-
@DoctorG said in How to check request status:
@janrif And you can ask me as i can check it internally.
Thank you @DoctorG. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/508315
dated 10 Aug 2021
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@janrif I do not know if such in in progress.
-
mib2berlin
@janrif
Hi, the Vivaldi team tag feature requests with:
NICE TO HAVE
PIPELINE
IN PROGRESS
Pipeline mean on the todo list, in progress the team is actively working on the feature.
I fear with 0 user votes in 3 Years this request will not be implemented anytime soon.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in How to check request status:
I fear with 0 user votes in 3 Years this request will not be implemented anytime soon.
@mib2berlin Can I vote for it 50x ?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@janrif said in How to check request status:
@mib2berlin said in How to check request status:
I fear with 0 user votes in 3 Years this request will not be implemented anytime soon.
@mib2berlin Can I vote for it 50x ?
Can only upvote an individual post once. The upvote can also be removed.