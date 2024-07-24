PWA will lose pinned tabs when activated
-
First, create a PWA in Vivaldi. Then close all windows or exit Vivaldi. When I launch the PWA I just created, all the pinned tabs I had already created are gone.
-
@izacks When you launch a PWA you launch a single app/website. It’s only supposed to be your PWA and nothing else.
-
@luetage The problem is not the pinned tabs in PWA. Existing pinned tabs set in normal(not PWA) mode. All pinned tabs that have been placed in windows where Vivaldi is normally used will be erased. This means that if I want to open a PWA, I have to give up all the pinned tabs I have created. If I create a pinned tab, the PWA is in a no-execute state.