All the speed dials are gone!
This morning I suddenly discovered that all my Speed Dial were missing. There were many important bookmarks there. I can't find any of them in the bookmark panel. There are none in the cart either
Synchronization was turned on, and Speed Dial disappeared on the phone too. However, all open tabs remained in place.
Speed Dial could not be restored from bookmarks.bak either
How to return everything as it was?
6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) (64 бита)
Версия 8b93eedecfc2569c0a293c88a83a5c15eab23945
ОС Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.3880)
JavaScript V8 12.6.228.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Командная строка "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Путь исполняемого файла C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Путь к профилю C:\Users\anme\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Тип файла конфигурации для модификации Null
Активные варианты 5e3a236d-4113a79e
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@anmakar said in All the speed dials are gone!:
How to return everything as it was?
If the bookmarks are gone, they are gone. Maybe you deleted them.
Speed Dials are just folder of bookmarks. If you did not delete them, they will exist as bookmarks in the Bookmarks Panel or Manager and can be assigned as a Speed Dial.
If they don't exist there, they are gone and I hope you have a backup.1
@Pathduck I didn't make a backup or delete any bookmarks. There are also no bookmarks in the trash bin. I can imagine that something might have happened during the synchronization. maybe everything can be restored from the servers?
I love the Vivaldi browser so much, but so I can’t trust it
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@anmakar said in All the speed dials are gone!:
maybe everything can be restored from the servers?
Nothing can be restored from the server, as Sync is encrypted.
I love the Vivaldi browser so much, but so I can’t trust it
All software can have bugs and lose data. This is why backups exist.
Share your bookmarks file, and say what can be searched for, I can have a look.