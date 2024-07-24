@anmakar said in All the speed dials are gone!:

How to return everything as it was?

If the bookmarks are gone, they are gone. Maybe you deleted them.

Speed Dials are just folder of bookmarks. If you did not delete them, they will exist as bookmarks in the Bookmarks Panel or Manager and can be assigned as a Speed Dial.

If they don't exist there, they are gone and I hope you have a backup.1