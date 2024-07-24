some languages disappeared from built in translator list
Why suddenly some languages disappeared from the Translator as appear in attached photo ?
even English disappeared
How can i fix this problem ?
DoctorG Ambassador
@kimoo A reinstall of Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 helped some users in this case.
i can't cause i'm in Windows 7 , any other option ?
if i installed my recent version will fix the problem ?
DoctorG Ambassador
@kimoo said in some languages disappeared from built in translator list:
i can't cause i'm in Windows 7 , any other option ?
No. Outdated 5.6 versions will not work.
⇒ https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/
i already know that Vivaldi not support windows 7 anymore
but i can't move to another windows now
if there's files i can replace manually in my recent Vivaldi to fix this translator problem will be good , Could i do that ?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@kimoo Have you tried restarting the browser? Restarting the OS? Reinstalling your current version?
Tried clearing your cache?