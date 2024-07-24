'Stack tabs by host' for tabs already in a stack
Hi
When I right-click on a tab that is already in a stack, and click 'stack tabs by host' nothing happens.
is this a bug?
I want all tabs with the same host from the current window to stack together, regardless of whether they are currently stacked or not.
Thanks!
Pesala Ambassador
@mhmak No. It is not a bug. Right-click and Stack by Host on a tab that is not already part of the stack.
@Pesala OK, but it would be much better if this option also worked for already stacked tabs.
