There is still no floating menu in Vivaldi
-
Hi
Yes, this is repeated, sorry, but for long time, there are a few feature requests about a floating menu for 'search|copy|open|etc', as in Opera
Unfortunately, Vivaldi still doesn't have this useful feature, and the extentions for this doen't work well or fit Vivaldi features.
Is there hope to see this feature in Vivaldi in near future?
Thanks a lot!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mhmak said in There is still no floating menu in Vivaldi:
Is there hope to see this feature in Vivaldi in near future?
We do not give a timeline for features.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mhmak Please vote for or comment on existing feature requests — do not post duplicates, which only wastes the time of volunteers who have to tag them and archive them.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@DoctorG Ok, but do you think this is a useful yet accessible feature, and is there a plan to add it to Vivaldi?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mhmak said in There is still no floating menu in Vivaldi:
do you think this is a useful yet accessible feature,
Yes.
and is there a plan to add it to Vivaldi?
I am not allowed to tell about features to release in future.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests