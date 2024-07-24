Is there a way to add a bookmark to the vertical tabs bar?
-
Pinning tabs is fine, but the tabs don't retain their 'saved' states, if you navigate to a new link you lose the pinned tab because it changes. Pinning a tab just... puts a regular tab to the top of the window (which you could just do by dragging it).
Is there a way to pin a tab that acts more like a bookmark/shortcut? So I guess clicking it should open a new tab, rather than navigating within itself (?)
-
@nirin I have spotted earlier a feature request to lock a tab to a specific URL, look for it in the Desktop Feature Requests forum and add your support (though that one doesn't specify vertical tabs).
-
Pesala Ambassador
@nirin Add the tab to your Reading List.
Vote for Locking Pinned Tabs.
Shift+Click to open a link in a new tab, Ctrl+Click to open it in a new background tab.