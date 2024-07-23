Disabled "Use Unread Indicators" is not actually removing the unread indicators
I'm starting to find unread indicators too distracting, so I went to Settings/Tabs and unchecked the box. Nothing happened. Restarted the browser. Still nothing, unread indicators still showing. Anyone seen this before?
Vivaldi = 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel)
@zir4n The number in blue is a page title notification, if that is what you mean. An unread indicator is a change in the tab itself to say if you've looked at it since it was opened or last updated, something along the lines of a bent corner - and I don't see any in your photo.
@sgunhouse
Ohhh, disabling that one does what I was expecting, OK. Then I must be missing the point of "unread tabs", I don't even remember if I've ever seen that corner-thing show up, even though apparently I've had it enabled since forever.
@zir4n You would mostly see it on tabs opened in the background, though I'm not completely certain it is still valid with the current theme. Re-enable it and then open some link in a background tab; see if you can spot a difference.