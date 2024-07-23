Cache settings
Hi. I am new in this forum. I love all in Vivaldi and I use it intensely. Still, it keeps clearing cache on closing. It's annoying because on opening I have to re-enter id, password and so on on different sites previously open. It happened all of a sudden and I don't remember having chosen it in settings... How can I control this? I know that the usual question is how to empty cache on closing but I really need it that way. Thank you for your answer.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@BasilEm Settings > Security & Privacy > Website Permissions > Global Permissions.
DoctorG Ambassador
@BasilEm Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
@Pathduck Thank you so much, I had missed that spot. All's well now. Best regards.
@DoctorG Thanks a lot for your suggestions, I will definitely check it out. Indeed I find this Linux/Vivaldi combination very nice as a privacy formula. I am already reaping the fruits. Have a nice day.