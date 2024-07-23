Restore encyption key from running Vivaldi?
I was overwritten my encryption key in my password manager. I have 2 running Vivaldi on Computers - 1 Mac, 1 Windows. Is it possible to recover or change the encryption key from or with these computers. I know, I can export my data and import them in a new Vivaldi with a new encryption. But using the existant account data would be more comfortable.
@deelite You can save a new backup encryption key from a running instance where you are logged in to sync. But then you would always need to use the backup to log in. It’s better to reset the server and create a new encryption key, it will repopulate the data from an existing profile.
@luetage That's easy and a great solution. Did it from my Android and it worked.
Thank you!