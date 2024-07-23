Delay before website loading
Good afternoon,
I've been struggling with an issue on my home computer for several days now - before loading ANY website, Vivaldi lags for about 6 seconds before starting the loading process. It looks like this:
The Stalled status is always around 6 seconds. The problem may have appeared after experimenting with Wi-Fi card drivers, but the strange thing is that Chrome is fine:
Any ideas where to dig? How can I figure out what the browser is doing before it starts loading the page?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@grcool Have you tested in a clean profile?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
yngve Vivaldi Team
@grcool I have seen this recently on a network working via a US ISP, Comcast.
Stalled means that the browser is trying to allocate an already open HTTP(S) connection, but isn't able to, then have to make a new one.
Technically, Modern HTTPS is based on UDP packets, not TCP, which (my guess) could mean that some intermediates (or the server) closes the connection after a while, but notification (if sent) does not make it to the client.
@Pathduck I switched to the clean profile (guest, never used before) without any extensions, but delays are still the same as before
@yngve I had the idea that this might be related to the establishment of connections, but I don’t understand why everything is ok in Opera, Chrome and even Edge
yngve Vivaldi Team
@grcool Did you wait a while before trying to reload in those browsers? My experience with the problem indicates that the very first connections to a site after browser launch works fine, then after a while (don't know how long) the problem appears.
@yngve I'll try to test it today. I also have a second Windows user on my PC, so I can test it using another user