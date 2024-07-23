Login not possible
-
Hello,
maybe somebody had a similar issue:
I'm not able to login into my Vivaldi Social account on my work pc:
I enter my username and password and click on login and then - nothing happens. My login attempt is simply ignored.
I don't get a your password is wrong or anything.
I also tried it now with different browsers to see if it's a browser issue. And also in incognito mode.
Does anyone have an idea what could be the issue? On my phone the login works fine.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ElToro Please check Troubleshooting issues.
And try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
Could be that a redirect to vivaldi.social or social.vivaldi.net is blocked in your office.
My login works.
-
@ElToro I logged out and in on desktop just now, works. The Vivaldi status page also shows everything operational. Hard to tell what’s going wrong for you.
-
Maybe it is really blocked, because nothing else works. Even installed Firefox now to see if it's a browser issue.
-
On my private Laptop everything is working. Don't know what the problem could be.