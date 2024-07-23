Hello,

maybe somebody had a similar issue:

I'm not able to login into my Vivaldi Social account on my work pc:

I enter my username and password and click on login and then - nothing happens. My login attempt is simply ignored.

I don't get a your password is wrong or anything.

I also tried it now with different browsers to see if it's a browser issue. And also in incognito mode.

Does anyone have an idea what could be the issue? On my phone the login works fine.