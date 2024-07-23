icon of "tracker and ad blocking"
Hello,
In the settings I have set the toolbar shortcut to "share this page" and now I cannot find anywhere the icon "tracker and ad blocking".
I have searched in the menu but it's not there.
Is it possible that the only place I can find it is the toolbar shortcut?
If I change again the toolbar shortcut I can access the icon, but then what's the purpose of customizing the toolbar?
Thanks.
@lazymonkey2 The point is to give you options, before that Vivaldi chose for you. It’s either not both in this case.
@luetage
so I'm given options but then I cannot use other features? feels like a good idea...
mib2berlin
@lazymonkey2
Hi, the Vivaldi team is aware of it and will add the ad blocker icon to the V menu at some point.
Many user ask to remove the icon completely and this is the result.
@mib2berlin ok, thank you for the info.