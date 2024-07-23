All my tabs in every workspaces have disappeared
-
Suddenly I couldn't load a reddit page and a google page, so I closed Vivaldi to restart it. It deleted all my tabs (between 50-100, in various workspaces).
I'll probably never get them all back (unless you know a solution outside of the history) so I'd like to know at least why it happened to avoid such a dramatic event. This isn't the first time I'm losing tabs so this makes me lose faith in this browser's reliability.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@FreeArt Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@FreeArt See Session Panel and in Windows panel you should see all closed tabs.
-
@DoctorG Will this also save stacked tabs (hamburger menu)? I had an issue with that previously and it was a right nuisance trying to re-stack some of 200+ tabs (albeit hibernated) of one single window - needless to say one couldn't tell one tab from the other, so I haven't dared close all my windows since, but would need to now since I'm looking to do a BIOS update.