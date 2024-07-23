Exporting Vivaldi keyboard shortcuts for different devices(mac, windows)
Hi,
Is there a way to export the keyboard shortcuts in some json file or plain text? This will help in maintaining the different shortcuts I have for different operating systems.
Big fan of Vivaldi and can’t wait to see how Vivaldi evolves.
Thanks,
Dinys
@dinmon I wrote a script to export shortcuts to markdown ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/745999
Hi @luetage, thanks for the reply, but I am having issue executing the script, whenever I open "Keyboard Shortcut Cheetsheet" and then clicked on the developer tool window, the cheatsheet disappears, am I missing something?
@dinmon Open cheat sheet after you open devtools, the order doesn’t matter. I open devtools for the UI with a keyboard shortcut, therefore the cheat sheet doesn’t disappear.
edit: I think you aren’t opening UI developer tools, but regular developer tools. In the linked topic is a link to inspecting the UI with devtools. Basically you need to open an internal Vivaldi page (e.g.: startpage) and then trigger devtools.
Hi,
You can also try copying the Preferences Branch and replace the target's.