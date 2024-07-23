Regarding the close a tab with a right click
-
Hi ALL
are there any ways, or a js script, to be able to close the tab with a right click?
-
@KOGIDA A right‐click brings up the menu, which in case of a tab gives you access to functionality. So it’s not something I would recommend. However, you should be able to do it with a js mod which listens for a mousedown event, intercepts the normal behavior, waits for the right‐click action and then closes the tab. I’ve written a mod that does something similar, you could probably use some ideas from it ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/214898
-
barbudo2005
Install AHK and use this code:
https://www.autohotkey.com/download/
~RButton:: Send, !o return
Shortcut for close tab : ALT+o
As @luetage said I don't recommend it.
Use the mouse gesture "Down".
-
Bard.Viv...
Yes, here is the js script
https://github.com/benzBrake/VivaldiMods/blob/main/chrome/userChromeJS/rightClickTabToClose.ac.js