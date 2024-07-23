[papercut] Thumbnails generation is inconsistent
hoyteternal
Looks like there are 3 ways to generate speed dial thumbnails, and all of them produce different results, and not equally good ones. This is the same for windows and linux versions of the browser. For example, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Midnight_Mass_(miniseries)
- Add bookmark while browsing a page. The result is usually the best, vivaldi detects and fetches some picture already present on the page as a thumbnail.
- Now, delete the thumbnail, and click on a speed dial entry, and you will get a screenshot of the page.
- Now, regenerate the thumbnail by using refresh button in the corner of the thumbnail, and you will get another screenshot, but with different scale of the page.
This behaviour is similar for majority of websites, not only for wikipedia.
DoctorG Ambassador
@hoyteternal This is known fpr Vivaldi's thumb generation and was reported to bug tracker some time ago. The SpeedDial thumbs need a setting which to use: favicon, text, page screenshot or OpenGraph image.