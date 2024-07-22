size of the fonts in menu
Hello, if anyone could help,
is there a way I can reduce the size of the fonts in menu?
especially in right click window, it's huge...
I didn't find something in settings
I'm on MX linux
DoctorG Ambassador
@nikox09 Perhaps this setting can help Settings → Appearance → Menu → Compact Layout
DoctorG Ambassador
Aaron Translator
I use this parameter to scale the menu font
--force-device-scale-factor=2.0
Change the "2.0" to a value that suits your needs.
Try it
@DoctorG thanks for the answer,
yes with this setting I have a small impact while pressing menu from the left and absolutely no impact on right click menu.
Aaron Translator
Or like this. Same effect.
$ QT_SCALE_FACTOR=2.0 vivaldi
@Aaron which file do I have to edit?
As I said, I try to reduce the size/fonts of the right click window
DoctorG Ambassador
@nikox09 crate a alias in shell to start vivaldi:
alias vivaldi="QT_SCALE_FACTOR=2.0 vivaldi"
https://linuxize.com/post/how-to-create-bash-aliases/
Patching the Vivaldi startup file is not useful as it is changed every update.
@DoctorG I'll try that, thank you