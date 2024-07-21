Notifications counter obscured on small display
yojimbo274064400
Notifications counter on small display is obscured behind forum avatar. For example:
Is this a know issue?
@yojimbo274064400 Not that I know but you should provide more infos:
what is a "small display"? which display resolution? which UI scale? which system DPIs? which zoom values? Tried without extensions and private/guest window as usual?
edwardp Ambassador
Yes, known issue. Submitted CW-1971, confirmed.
yojimbo274064400
@Hadden89, sorry for the imprecise language. To reproduce reduce browser's window width until page automatically goes from:
to:
NB mobile device will likely show the latter when loading site without further intervention.