How to disable HTML5 canvas in vivaldi and prevent fingerprinting
-
Ptitchat Translator
For those who wants to prevent browser fingerprinting, you can :
go to vivaldi://flags, search "Enable FIngerprinting Protection Blocklist", enable it and restart the browser. It will block 3third party fingerprinting ressources (be cautious, it's experimental and can cause compatibility problems).
Install the canvas blocker extension :
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/canvas-blocker-fingerprin/nomnklagbgmgghhjidfhnoelnjfndfpd.
it will block canvas HTML5 elements who generate unique ID keys.