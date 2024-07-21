the scale slider is missing
In my browser in the lower right corner there was always a convenient slider for adjusting the scale, but today it is gone. Did you make an update that removed it?! For what?!!
@zumpel Are you referring to the "Page Zoom" on the Status Bar?
If so, right click on the Status Bar and select "Edit"; then either "Reset to Default" or "Customise" to add/remove as required.
@TbGbe Спасибо большое, все исправил! Я хотел сделать скриншот экрана (win+shft+S), но случайно нажал ctrl+shft+S и поэтому эта строка состояния исчезла. Как я впал в депрессию?)))
@TbGbe Thank you very much, I fixed everything! I wanted to take a screenshot of the screen (win+shft+S), but I accidentally pressed ctrl+shft+S and that's why this status bar disappeared. How did I get depressed?)))
@zumpel Ah! You mean the whole Status Bar disappeared - not just the Page Zoom indicator! That explains a lot