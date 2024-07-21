Funny chart on privacytests.org
-
Haha https://privacytests.org says that Opera for Developers' ad blocker is better than Vivaldi Snapshot's. What can we make of this? Opera's ad blocker being better must be a joke or someone could elaborate on what I'm seeing here.
Edit: Haha even Edge beta being a bit better must be the joke of the Century. Is there any alternative to privacytests.org
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Kjala Official statement of Vivaldi
https://vivaldi.com/de/security/common-questions/#privacytests