Vivaldi Translate "listen" button
I've looked through the forum for this, but I can't seem to find anyone requesting a similar feature.
I would like the option to hear the pronunciation of a foreign word, like the "listen" button on Google Translate.
I know it would probably be a terrible machine voice pronunciation that's not 100% correct. Maybe Lingvanex doesn't (yet) support that feature. In any case, it would be a helpful language learning tool
@celphirio You would have to request that from Lingvanex; I believe this is not something Vivaldi can implement.
Anyway, Vivaldi has custom search engines and can search with selection, therefore you can implement it yourself. Make a new search engine in
vivaldi://settings/search, use this parameter:
https://www.howtopronounce.com/spanish/%s. Visit
vivaldi://settings/qc, make a new command chain and use the command
search engline with selection, use the search engine as parameter. At last go to appearance settings to create a new menu entry for the page menu, choose the command chain. Afterwards you will be able to make a selection and open a page with the ability to listen to the pronunciation. You will have to create a separate entry for each language.
@luetage Cool, and huge thanks for the tip! I didn't realize it was that easy to create a web panel with my own translator
Pesala Ambassador
@celphirio Vote for the existing request: Read Aloud Selected Text
@Pesala Thanks, upvoted