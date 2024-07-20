Open all option for opening all bookmarks in a bookmark folder.
@djnoah This is already available.
If you right click on a folder, all the options for opening (in new tab, window, etc.) will open all the bookmarks in the folder.
Whoopsie - you are absolutely correct. Loving the browser. Thank you for your support.
or use the middle mouse button to open in the same window.
