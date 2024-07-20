Which password manager is auto-filling now?
TheFlyingCelt
All I know is that the latest Stable and Snapshot do not work for autofill and for passwords.
I'm using Enpass and I've tested all the browser versions but the Stable version 5.7.2932.63 is the only one that works for passwords but not for other autofill items.
I'm sure that other PW mangers will work for this Stable version as well.
mariahcarey
said in Which password manager is auto-filling now?:
Have you tried using other password managers besides Enpass to see if they work better with your browser versions?
TheFlyingCelt
Guys you're going off-topic. I posted to ask how to know which password manager is now controlling my auto-filling, and you're having your own conversation under my post. That's not nice, come on...
Sorry, your post was deleted so all I had to go on was the title.
Thanks, I'll try that.
Do you know of a free password manager that works with Vivaldi Android?
Thanks
TheFlyingCelt
@troypulk said in Which password manager is auto-filling now?:
Try Proton Pass, it's amazing and free on multi-device.
I take the chance to post my question: I have deleted passwords from Vivaldi passowrd manager and same for Google, but still when I get to a fill-in form I see Proton Pass suggestion but also from somewhere else, which I don't know what service is offering me fill-in passwords. Can you check if the same happens to you? Thanks
@TheFlyingCelt
Okay thanks, I'll do that and get back to you.
TheFlyingCelt
@troypulk errata corrige: what I saw was actually Proton Pass credentials. It's all good. The only thing is I don't understand why it's not offering me the credentials to log in on google accounts webpages. You'll love Proton Pass, I'm sure. Let me know, buddy.
I'm glad you figured it out.
I've been using Enpass for a long time now and love it, I just use an old vivaldi browser so the auto fill will work.
I tried Proton pass but it was awkward but I'm sure if that was my only choice I would learn to use it.
But, I will not be switching because Proton pass is not an offline app and it keeps logs and I'm sure it also stores data on their servers.
Good day to you.