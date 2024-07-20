Will Microsoft sign in technology change affect Vivaldi mail access?
Got this in an email from Microsoft today.
Will Vivaldi Mail access be impacted?
Update your sign-in technology before September 16th, 2024 to maintain email access.
The safety and security of your information is top priority for Microsoft. To help keep your account secure, Microsoft will no longer support the use of third-party email and calendar apps which ask you to sign in with only your Microsoft Account username and password. To keep you safe you will need to use a mail or calendar app which supports Microsoft’s modern authentication methods. If you do not act, your third-party email apps will no longer be able to access your Outlook.com, Hotmail or Live.com email address on September 16th.
What do you need to do?
If you are receiving this email, you are currently using an email or calendar app that uses a less secure authentication method to connect to your Outlook.com email account. You will need to upgrade your third-party mail and calendar app to a version which supports modern authentication methods.
Microsoft provides free versions of Outlook for your PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices which can be easily downloaded and connect to your email account. Using an updated version of an Outlook application will ensure you are connecting in the most secure way.
[link text](link url)How can you set up your Gmail, Apple Mail, or other third-party mail application?
Various non-Microsoft applications will have their own steps for connecting to your Outlook.com email account using modern authentication methods. See our help article - Modern Authentication Methods now needed to continue syncing Outlook Email in non-Microsoft email apps. However, you may need to contact the creators of those applications to provide you with instructions. In many cases, simply removing and re-adding your account with the latest version of that application will configure it to use modern authentication methods.
@imaddicted2u probably not.
I think MS will remove the app password support but the account should be still work with Oauth2
/edit: but yeah, better don't click on any link within such mails
@Hadden89 Thanks for quick the reply, I have Use Oauth checked in my accounts and they show Verified. I guess I'm good. Thanks again.
@imaddicted2u @Hadden89 I maintain some Outlook accounts for testing, using OAuth to login. I have not received that particular communication from Microsoft.
DoctorG Ambassador
@imaddicted2u Vivaldi dev team will always apply fast to new authentication for mail providers if not already exietent.
@edwardp I found the Gmail Android app listed in my Microsoft account that connects with Outlook.com (I used it on an old phone). I don't use it now so I removed the access. I checked to ensure my Outlook.com calendar is not shared.
The only app left on the list is Vivaldi Mail Client. Should be good, I think.
@DoctorG I've read some things about Microsoft changing from Oath to Oath2. If that is in fact the case, I'm sure the Dev team will be on top of it.
@imaddicted2u The current OAuth specification is 2.0. The IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force) oversees it and the 2.1 specification is in draft stage.
Perfectly OK to refer to it as OAuth.
@imaddicted2u The Oauth 1.0 is very old and probably the vivaldi mail client (and several clients) never widely supported it. The support thus was likely always referred to Oauth 2.0.
paaljoachim
First of all I might be butting into your thread and I appologize for doing so.
I might have received a similar email but it went below my radar so to speak (did not see it).
Tuesday last week all my various external emails that I check through my hotmail address stopped receiving emails.
As I have checked Vivaldi email before I liked what I saw I am now working on figuring out how to move all my hotmail messages as well as synced accounts I have been using to Vivaldi mail.
I have added the various external emails directly from the source but these do not contain many of the emails I received through hotmail. I have also imported all of my hotmail account. So I have access to the synced emails there. I am gradually rebuilding into Vivaldi how things were gathered in my hotmail account.
I am thinking I will add somekind of tutorial to this showing how I went forward.
DoctorG Ambassador
In Settings → Mail → selected Account you can switch activate OAuth and the your will be asked in a browser popup to enter your hotmail mail address and hotmail login password. That's all.
-
The current IMAP and SMTP settings and instructions for Outlook addresses can be found here.
I cannot say for certain if the same servers are used for Hotmail and/or Live, as I was unable to locate specific support pages for these two.