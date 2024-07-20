[bug?] Bottom edge of browser window inactive in full screen.
-
When you move the cursor to the very bottom of the screen in full screen (F11), approximately 1 pixel at the bottom edge is inactive. You can check it, for example, on a YT video or link.
Can anyone confirm if it's a bug?
Vivaldi 6.9.3405.3
Windows 11
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Gregor Can confirm this!
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
VB-108167
Which build did you test it on?