Vivaldi is stuck in desktop mode on all websites
-
Hi,
Vivaldi on my new tablet Tab S9 shows each website in a desktop mode. It was working normally on my previous tablet.
In options there is a setting to force a desktop mode everywhere - it is disabled.
If I manually check to switch to mobile mode, it works until the page is refreshed, then it's back to a desktop mode.
I tried clearing application's data, but didn't help.
Looks like a bug to me?
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic
-
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96429/tablet-defaults-to-desktop-site
Please,
Continue there.
--
PS! Often you'll get an answer to your question faster by using the Search Function.
Thank you