Swiping between tab modes only working on snapshot?
Veddu Ambassador
I have swipe to close tabs disabled in both Vivaldi Snapshot and Vivaldi stable. In snapshot this contributes to the ability to swipe between private mode, synced tabs recently closed etc. This is not the case on stable, am I missing something or hasnt it been released yet to stable?
Vivaldi Snapshot 6.9.3412.4
Vivaldi 6.8.3388.135
Edit: NVM a fresh re-install fixed it, appearantly the swipe doesn't work when hiding private tabs behind authenitcation.