Give Vivaldi that MacOS look
-
Greetings. I wanted to apply rounded corners and traffic lights like MacOS but the traffic lights on the right. Vivaldi Snapshot, Windows 10 22H2. Can someone help me?
-
@Kjala Take a look at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/263692. At the end of the topic someone tried to do a Windows adaption. I’m on Linux right now, in case of window buttons you need help from someone on the same operating system.
-
barbudo2005
Said:
Give Vivaldi that MacOS look.
Could it be that you have a dual personality?
-
@barbudo2005 Ha. I don't, wdym?
-
barbudo2005
Said:
Ha. I don't, wdym?
I imagine you come from Safari and feel nostalgic.
I also suffer from some "problems" regarding the rounded corners:
-
@barbudo2005 Well I just liked MacOS traffic lights better than the bland window controls of... Windows. I've never used MacOS so the closest thing to Safari's look I've tampered with was Brave Muon UI. And I had the crazy thought that I could round the entire Window instead of tabs since I have that systemwide.