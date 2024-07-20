Dark Mode-button on tab bar
Hi,
Would the team Vivaldi like to add a button "dark mode" on tab bar?
@ekrem-koc, this can be a good feature, but you can also use the Invert filter in the Page Action menu
Veddu Ambassador
You guys are aware that this is posted in vivaldi for ios right? I think OP is referring to what android have(before the last update broke it), a per site toggle to toggle dark mode on/off on the webpage
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@ekrem-koc
One of our goals is to have feature parity between Android and iOS, and adding an option to quickly switch between light and dark mode on a specific site is on our to-do list.