Log in button missing on website
Each time I try to log into AppleTV site there is no Sign In button so therefore I cannot sign into the site. Plus I cannot click on anything on that website. I click the mouse but nothing happens.
@JHolland Are you using extensions like Privacy Badger? If so, it could be that the problem disappears if you disable the extension for this site.
@JHolland Could be Vivaldi Blocker (check shield in address field) blocking too much, a too restrictive ad/tracker-blocklist, a privacy extension - i do not know what you have.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
@Dancer18 I am not using anything like Privacy Badger.
@JHolland Try to disable Privacy Badger for the site.
I already stated I DO NOT have Privacy Badger.
@JHolland Ooops, Excuse, English is not my native language.
@JHolland I see it at https://tv.apple.com
@JHolland Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
Yes that did work so I have created a new profile and all is good, except, how do I get rid of that old one? Do I just delete it? I have gotten my bookmarks, passwords, etc.
@JHolland Do not forget to make a daily backup of your profile folder
C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Datato have a backup in cases of crashes etc.
And yes, you can delete the unneeded profile in Vivaldi Profile Manager.