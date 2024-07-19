Can you add an "update all lists button" ?
-
Ptitchat Translator
sometimes, I need to manually update the ad blocker's filter lists to make it work properly. It would be nice if you added a button to update the lists or if they updated automatically (every hour for example).
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ptitchat Is this a feature request or a question to users?
If the first, the a mod should move thread to https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ptitchat Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck Please close after a while in favor of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99618/can-you-add-an-update-all-lists-button
-
Ptitchat Translator
@DoctorG Sorry, I thought I wrote in the "feature requests" thread.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ptitchat No problem, such can happen.
Moderators can close thread here as a duplicate.
-
PPathduck locked this topic