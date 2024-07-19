Vivaldi Presents Japanese Text on Google Search
I recently returned from a holiday in Japan where I used my laptop with Vivaldi and Google. Now, I am back in Canada, and Vivaldi is still presenting my Google searches with Japanese attached. I have undertaken the same searches with Chrome and FF and this does not occur.
I have checked Vivaldi for default language and it is set for English. I have checked Google and it is set for English.
Any ideas how to get rid of this? Thanks!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@vincej1 Hi, Google has a bad habit of assuming your preferred language from your IP location. It often stores this as a cookie on your system.
Have a look at your url. Most likely there's a
hl=jaurl parameter in there. If not it's set as a cookie. Select your address bar, if it's difficult to read copy into a text editor.
Either remove any such arguments from the url in case you have bookmarks etc. Or clear cache+cookies. Or just change Google's settings to use English. And make sure you're going to
google.comand not
google.co.jpfor instance.
@Pathduck Thank you! Clearing Google cookies did the trick! Cheers
@Pathduck I spoke too soon. This is clearly a Google problem. I clear the cookies within Vivaldi relating to Google. So, now Google wants me to login again. Ok. I do a search, and it comes out in Japanese. I have set the language within google to be english only and removed Japanese as an option. Google ignores this and delivers Japanese content. Strangely it is only doing this on Vivaldi. Ugh. Any new suggestions? Thanks!
@vincej1 Ok, I think I got it. For the benefit of anyone else, when you remove a foreign language option, you will get a flash notification from Google saying sotning like "some products are not available in your chosen language". It disappear in about 2 - 3 seconds. YOu have to click the "change all" option.