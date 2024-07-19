Testing command chains in settings menu makes Vivaldi shutdown?
-
guitarnerdswe
Unless I'm missing something: Is it normal that Vivaldi shuts down when you press the "test chain"-button in the settings menu, if the command chain has any of the developer tool actions in it?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@guitarnerdswe
Please give a few steps how to check this.
Ah, ok, when i run a command to show Devtools Console, Vivaldi crashes.
I reported
VB-108152 "testing command chain for DeveloperTools crashes Vivaldi" - confirmed
-
guitarnerdswe
@DoctorG thanks for doing the bug report