translate tool doesn't have "english"
so I'm on Vivaldi version 6.5.3206.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit) and the translation tool's menu has many languages, but no English.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Alegria Update your browser to 6.8 and all is fine.
@DoctorG sorry about that, I probably hid the new update button when I reconfigured.
That said, now I'm at 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) and it's not different at all.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Alegria Had you read https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99188/translating-pages-to-english-is-no-longer-an-option? Perhaps that helps.