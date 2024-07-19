Intel-only discontinued?
Shall I assume that only universal .dmg files will be archived from now on? (I.e., no separate installers for Intel Macs...)
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 current version installed — but perhaps Forum Update has thrown things off schedule?
Since I appear to be the only user who makes use of such , I don't expect special consideration -- but I'd appreciate a response from anyone...
Streptococcus
@OakdaleFTL
I thought all current versions of Vivaldi were universal (both ARM and Intel).
@Streptococcus Of course, all are released as such. But until recently when moved to the "older versions" page an Intel-only version was made available -- sometimes just a few days after release.
As you can see from my screenshot, 6.8.3381.46 is the 1st to lack such.
OakdaleFTL
Intell-only .dmg returned with Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 ... Thanks!