Misleading message: “You do not have the authorization”
-
Earlier I had published a post in the "Linux" category and then wanted to delete it.
That didn't seem to work, because at the bottom right there was a message: "You do not have the authorization..."
So I didn't delete it, but edited it. That couldn't be sent either, because of "missing authorization".
So I clicked on "Discard". Suddenly I saw that the post was grayed out and apparently actually deleted.
In short: There's the worm in there. It's all very misleading.