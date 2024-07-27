Why does the one after next tab open instead of next tab?
Recently I have been experiencing the following phenomenon:
I open a web portal (e.g. YT) and by middle-clicking I create a few background tabs. When I close the main tab, the next but one opens instead of the next one.
I have set that the tab to the right of the closed one opens. And I expect this to happen.
Seems to be a bug, doesn't it?
Update:
It's the same in Windows 10.
@admin Please move the thread from Linux to Desktop category. Thank you!
Maybe this post went down due to maintenance?
Is it a bug, or is it just me experiencing that?
Aaron Translator
Sorry about the non-native English. I was confused by a couple of the “next”s you mentioned, and I'm guessing others might have been too!
@Aaron No problem. Me too was confused of the translation offered.
Now I changed the title and hope it will be clearer.
Ok, the title was (and still is?) incomprehensible. Am I the only one who has found this problem?
I wrote a bug report: VB-108273
mib2berlin
@Dancer18
Hi, I am sure this was reported already but I cant find a report so I confirm your report.
My description is:
Open 5 background tabs, close tab 0, Vivaldi jump to tab 2.
Is this correct?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Why does the one after next tab open instead of the next one?:
Is this correct?
Yes. Describing with words seem to be difficult for non-english people. That's why there were no comments so far.
I'm happy you to be the first!
@ any mod or admin:
Please move this thread to "Desktop" category because it is also happening in Windows. Not only Linux.
Thank you!
mib2berlin
@Dancer18
Hi, your report was closed as duplicate of VB-107833, this is an older fixed bug but it regressed in 6.8.
Cheers, mib
AAyespy moved this topic from Vivaldi for Linux