What is the status of VB-107748
Hi all,
What is the status of VB-107748?
Pesala Ambassador
@gregorib You might have more luck if you post in the Bug Status Thread, though this is the right place to discuss the bug.
What is the buggy behaviour?
@gregorib Duplicate of
VB-107329 "[Regression] Moving a tab to another window opens a new tab in the original window" - Fixed
Was fixed in a 6.9 Snapshot in June 2024.
@Pesala thanks, will do so, it seems I did it the wrong way, posted new instead of reply
@DoctorG VB-107329 "Moving a tab to another window opens a new tab in the original window" . does not seem to be the same problem. My problem is loading a workspace on a new window, opens a new tab on the previous window.
DoctorG Ambassador
@gregorib Had you tried in 6.9 Snapshot to check if that was fixed?
@DoctorG Nope, good point. I run manjaro, and this is the vivaldi status on repo:
vivaldi 6.8.3381.48-1 [Installed]
vivaldi-snapshot 6.8.3371.4-1 [Not installed]
Is there any other way to Install vivaldi snapshot on manjaro? I would love to test and report.
@gregorib Shell:
wget -c https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable.x86_64.rpm wget -c https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot-6.9.3405.3-1.x86_64.rpm sudo dnf --nogpgcheck -y install ./vivaldi*.rpm
@DoctorG since RPM is not native for Arch/Manjaro, the command is throwing:
Error:
Problem: conflicting requests
100 more lines with - nothing provides XXXX package...
Any idea when 6.9 is out to test it? By the way, flatpak does not have the vivaldi-snapshot, and it would be the easiest way to get it
@gregorib said in What is the status of VB-107748:
since RPM is not native
Sorry, my tests with Manjaro were long ago.
And what package does it use?
Any idea when 6.9 is out to test it?
We do not give timeline.
check this unoffical script
see https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/install-snapshots-on-non-deb-rpm-distros/
wget -c https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/install-vivaldi.sh sh ./install-vivaldi.sh
@DoctorG Managed to install snapshot from aur, something about the version data was wrong:
vivaldi-snapshot 6.9.3405.3-1 [Installed]
vivaldi 6.8.3381.48-1 [Installed]
I confirm this bug was fixed on snapshot 6.9 ! thanks for the help!
DoctorG Ambassador
@gregorib said in What is the status of VB-107748:
I confirm this bug was fixed on snapshot 6.9 ! thanks for the help!
Good for you